US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says

(Bloomberg) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen said US and UK fighter jets hit Jadaa mountain in Al-Lahayah district in the Red Sea province of Hodeida in a new strike Sunday evening.

Al-Masirah TV, operated by the Iran-backed military group, reported that fighter jets and surveillance drones are still hovering over the Hodeida region.

There’s been no immediate confirmation from the US or UK military.

