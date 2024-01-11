01/11 19:01 ETOil is pushing higher in Asia as headlines on the strikes cross the wire. West Texas Intermediate -- the principal US price -- has risen almost 2%. Global benchmark Brent will likely see a similar move when trading starts in a little over a hour.For the global crude market, the key concerns are whether there’ll be disruption to physical crude flows, and whether the conflict will spread. Iran’s response to the attack on its proxy will determine the next stage of the crisis.Jake Lloyd-SmithCommodities, Singapore01/11 18:57 ETEXPLAINER: Houthi AttacksWeeks of missile and drone strikes on ships plying the Red Sea have caused the biggest disruption to global trade since the Covid pandemic. This explainer lays out how the Houthis have done it.Sylvia WestallManaging Editor - Russia, Africa and Middle East01/11 18:55 ETThe airstrikes came just hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak authorized joint military action with the US. Sunak’s Cabinet approved the decision on a conference call, according to a person familiar with the matter. The UK already has jets and warships helping patrol the Red Sea and alongside the US military shot down 18 drones and three anti-ship missiles launched by the Houthis earlier in the week.UK’s Sunak Authorizes Joint Military Strikes Against HouthisRosalind MathiesonEMEA News Director01/11 18:53 ETThe moves by the Houthis in recent months to target shipping in the Red Sea came as retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas. That Palestinian militant group killed around 1,200 people in a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, triggering a large military response inside Hamas-run Gaza.Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas fighters including some key commanders in ground and air operations since the war began. More than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to authorities in Gaza.Onur AntTurkey Bureau Chief01/11 18:44 ETWelcome to TOPLive. The US and the UK have launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthis. The Iran-backed militant group set off a series of attacks in the Red Sea in the past two months, firing missiles at container and military ships on an almost-daily basis. The US and its allies had warned that there would be consequences. Follow us for news and analysis.Carla CaniveteSenior Editor, News Desk

