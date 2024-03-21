(Bloomberg) -- A senior US official called for a stronger trilateral relationship with Japan and the Philippines ahead of a summit between the three countries, who share growing concerns over an assertive China.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell was speaking at the opening of a meeting in Tokyo Thursday with his counterparts from Japan and the Philippines, Masataka Okano and Maria Theresa P. Lazaro.

“We have been working to build deep, innovative partnerships with key countries. Much of this we’ve done closely with Japan,” Campbell said. The three will be “working together on infrastructure, on technology, on education, on supporting the rule of law,” he added.

As Japan and the Philippines face increasing maritime tensions with China, the biggest trading partner for both, they are enhancing ties with their security ally the US and bolstering their bilateral military cooperation.

The April 11 summit in Washington among US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “is a natural evolution of our strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said. Biden is also set to meet Kishida and Marcos separately on April 10-11.

The event follows on from a three-way leaders’ meeting between Japan, the US and South Korea hosted by Biden last year, as Washington seeks to nurture relations among its allies in Asia.

The Philippines and Japan are negotiating a deal on mutual military visits as Marcos faces escalating tensions with China in the South China Sea and Kishida manages a separate territorial dispute in the East China Sea.

Last year, Tokyo delivered radar units to Manila in the first transfer of its type since export restrictions were relaxed in 2014. Japan has also supplied ships to the Philippine coast guard.

In conjunction with the April summit, Japan and the US are discussing collaborating on military gear. A pact might include having Tokyo repair American warships and jet fighters, the Yomiuri newspaper has reported.

