(Bloomberg) -- The US vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for a cease-fire in Gaza, rebuffing last-ditch efforts from Arab leaders as alarm grows about Israel’s military campaign.

The US was the only nation on the 15-member council to vote against the resolution, which it criticized for not condemning the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, including sexual violence, and said wouldn’t lead to peace. The UK abstained and 13 nations voted in favor.

“Unfortunately, nearly all our recommendations were ignored and the result of this rushed process was an unbalanced resolution that was divorced from reality,” said Robert Wood, US deputy ambassador to the UN.

The resolution was introduced by the United Arab Emirates after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to act. The proposal had nearly 100 cosponsors, a stark indication of how opposition is growing to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The Biden administration has also expressed reservations about the high civilian death toll but argues Israel must have the right to defend itself against Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

Earlier in the day, officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and the Palestinian territories had made their case for the cease-fire resolution during a visit to Washington. It was the group’s latest stop on a tour of Security Council permanent members, which started in Beijing last month.

Vetoing the resolution offers crucial support to Israel, in keeping with President Joe Biden’s argument that the close US ally must not have to tolerate the threat of Hamas. But it also alienates many allies overseas and progressive Democrats at home.

Deciding to abstain would have assuaged the Arab world but exacerbate tension with Israel and weakened US leverage over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war planning.

“Against the backdrop of the Secretary General’s grave warnings, the appeals by humanitarian actors, the world’s public opinion, this council grows isolated,” Mohamed Abushahab, deputy ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, said after the vote.

The UAE and other backers of the resolution argued that Israel’s response — which Hamas-run health authorities say has killed more than 17,000 people — has been too indiscriminate and provoked a humanitarian crisis for Palestinians who remain in Gaza.

The resolution followed a rare plea to the council by Guterres. Earlier this week, he invoked the UN chief’s strongest diplomatic tool — Article 99 of the UN Charter — for the first time in five decades to urge action by the council given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss,” Guterres told the Security Council earlier Friday. “The international community must do everything possible to end their ordeal.”

In the meantime, Israel pressed on with its offensive throughout Gaza on Friday and Hamas targeted Israel with rockets. Israeli troops pushed deeper into the southern city of Khan Younis, the hometown of Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks were approaching the center of the city, where people were advised to evacuate further south to Rafah, which borders Egypt. Thomas White, director of the UN Relief Works Agency in Gaza, wrote on X that “civil order is breaking down” and that aid convoys are being looted and UN vehicles are being pelted with stones.

The Palestinian Authority’s prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said in an interview that it’s working with US officials on a plan to run Gaza after the war is over, arguing that Israel’s aim to fully defeat Hamas is unrealistic and that the militant group should instead join it under a new governing structure.

On Thursday, Blinken acknowledged rising frustration over Israel’s campaign, suggesting that Israel wasn’t doing enough to protect civilians.

“There is a gap between what I stated in Israel regarding the protection of civilians and what we are witnessing on the ground now,” he said.

