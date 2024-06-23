(Bloomberg) -- The US and Vietnam discussed ways to develop their strategic partnership, according to a statement from the Hanoi government, in a meeting that follows a visit to the Southeast Asian nation last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink met Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 21, the government said in the statement. The diplomat’s trip to Vietnam came after Putin’s visit drew criticism from the US.

The US reiterated its commitment to supporting a strong and prosperous Vietnam, the statement said. Kritenbrink also affirmed that the US welcomes and appreciates Vietnam’s increasingly important role at multilateral and regional forums, it said.

The Vietnamese minister said the US has always been a strategically important partner, and added the nation is ready to work together to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the statement.

In a separate briefing, Kritenbrink said the trust between the two countries has never been stronger and deeper than now, Dan Tri news website reported, citing the US diplomat.

Earlier, the US criticized Vietnam’s decision to host Putin, who was given the red-carpet treatment after visiting North Korea, where Kim Jong Un pledged to “unconditionally support” Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The US and Vietnam in September upgraded ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam’s highest diplomatic relationship level.

