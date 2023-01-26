(Bloomberg) -- The US Virgin Islands asked a US court to order Barclays Plc to turn over documents related to the relationship its former chief executive officer Jes Staley had with sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The US territory is seeking the documents for use in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co., which it accuses of “turning a blind eye” to Epstein’s sex-trafficking on his private island.

The US Virgin Islands said that the evidence it has requested will help the court resolve the JPMorgan suit. Barclays produced documents to the UK Financial Conduct Authority in 2021 as part of a probe into Epstein’s relationship with Staley, a former JPMorgan senior executive who left the bank in 2013 to join Barclays.

Staley “developed a close relationship with Epstein” when he was the head of JPMorgan’s Private Bank, US Virgin Islands sad in a court filing Thursday.

Staley exchanged about 1,200 emails with Epstein from 2008 to 2012, the territory said.

“These communications show a close personal relationship between the two men, and that Staley nonetheless played a role in JPMorgan’s compliance decisions with respect to Epstein,” the territory said. “They also reveal that Staley corresponded with Epstein while Epstein was incarcerated and visited Epstein’s Virgin Islands residence on multiple occasions.”

Barclays didn’t immediately respond to emails sent outside normal business hours seeking comment on the request.

The case is USVI v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10904-UA, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

