(Bloomberg) -- There are no specific threats to US voting systems for the coming midterm elections, but the message that the result can’t be trusted is being amplified online, with Russia the most aggressive influence among foreign foes, the FBI said.

Such messaging, being pushed in states across the country by political candidates and others in the US, is being seized on and amplified by Russia, and to some degree China, to sow division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

