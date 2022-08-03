(Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Transportation is proposing expanded protections for airline travelers seeking refunds of canceled flights in the wake of massive disruptions two years ago when the pandemic erupted.

The proposed regulation would tighten existing regulations that allowed airlines to respond to refund requests inconsistently and would codify carriers’ responsibilities to give money back if they cancel or significantly change flights, the department said in a press release.

“When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably, and affordably,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release. “This new proposed rule would protect the rights of travelers and help ensure they get the timely refunds they deserve from the airlines.”

After consumer protection rules were loosened during the administration of President Donald Trump, the proposal represents a significant expansion of the DOT’s ability to protect passengers. The agency has also been criticizing airlines for a dramatic jump in flight delays this year. While it wouldn’t be retroactive to the more than 250,000 flights canceled in 2020, the new measures could cost airlines millions of dollars in the future.

The agency is proposing that the new rule take effect unusually quickly, within 90 days. It is seeking comment from the airline industry and the public.

