(Bloomberg) -- US military officials and their Israeli counterparts have discussed only “broad concepts” about how to limit harm to civilians during a planned operation in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, according to the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A planned visit to Washington by Israeli officials in coming days will help the Americans “to understand their concept” of the military operation and offer “alternative opportunities” to minimize deaths among the more than one million civilians sheltering in Rafah, General Charles Brown told reporters Thursday at a luncheon briefing.

Read More: US Says Major Israel Attack on Rafah Would Be ‘Huge Mistake’

Asked if Israel has briefed US officials on the offensive plan as well as ways to limit civilian fatalities, Brown said “we got a little more detail on some of the broad concepts of humanitarian and moving civilians than we got on the operational piece. I’m anxious to hear both of those and how it all comes together.”

“Additional detail will tell us about the feasibility of the plan,” Brown said. “I think they have listened” to American concerns.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.