(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Iran are expanding their military partnership, a White House spokesman said, warning that Tehran is considering supplying the Kremlin with ballistic missiles on top of drones that have been used to attack Ukrainian civilian targets.

US National Security spokesman John Kirby said that Moscow may be supplying Iran with helicopters and air-defense systems and that the Biden administration believes Iranian pilots are training to fly one of Russia’s most advanced fighters, the SU-35.

“We urge Iran to reverse course, and not take these steps,” Kirby told reporters in a briefing Friday.

