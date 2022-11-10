(Bloomberg) -- Most US warplanes -- including those that would be key in a potential conflict with China -- have failed to meet combat-ready requirements for a decade, the watchdog agency for Congress said.

The Government Accountability Office examined 49 aircraft and found that only four met their annual mission-capable goal in most years from fiscal years 2011 through 2021, according to a newly declassified report released Thursday.

“Twenty-six aircraft did not meet their annual mission-capable goal in any fiscal year,” the congressional auditors found. The mission-capable rate -- the percentage of total time when an aircraft can fly and perform at least one mission -- is used to assess the health and readiness of a fleet.

The findings are likely to be closely reviewed by House Republicans who will take over the defense policy and appropriations panels if the GOP takes control of the chamber once midterm election tallies are completed. Operating and support costs totaled about $54 billion in fiscal year 2020 for the reviewed aircraft -- a decrease of about $2.9 billion since fiscal year 2011 after factoring in inflation using constant fiscal year 2020 dollars, the GAO said.

According to the report, which the Defense Department had previously kept classified, the average mission-capable rate for selected aircraft fell for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The rate rose only for the Army.

Among aircraft that would likely feature in any China conflict, the B-1B bomber met its mission-capable goal only in one year since 2011, the B-52 in three years and the B-2 stealth bomber in six years. The Air Force’s stealthy F-22 air-to-air fighter didn’t meet its rate in any year. The service’s F-35A model hit the required mark in two of the years.

The Navy’s high profile F/A-18 E/F -- star of this year’s “Top Gun: Maverick” -- didn’t meet its fleet-wide mission-capable rate once since 2011, the GAO said. Likewise, the Navy’s aircraft carrier E-2C and E-2D Hawkeye command and control planes didn’t meet their mission-capable goals in any of the years. The Navy’s F-35C met the goals in two years, and the Marine Corp F-35B version in none.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.