(Bloomberg) -- US regulators will soon propose requiring banks with as little as $100 billion in assets to issue enough long-term debt to cover capital losses if they ever failed.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are working on the plan as part of Washington’s response to this year’s failures of midsize lenders, according to FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg. The move could lead to more options for bank resolutions and reduces incentives for uninsured depositors to yank their cash, he said.

“Such a long-term debt requirement bolsters financial stability in several ways,” Gruenberg said in remarks for an event at the Washington-based Brookings Institution. “It absorbs losses before the depositor class – the FDIC and uninsured depositors – take losses.”

The issue of who should shoulder costs for bank failures became a political lightning rod earlier this year after the US made the extraordinary decision to cover all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — including those that were unsecured. The move cost the government’s bedrock Deposit Insurance Fund, which is typically used to cover only as much as $250,000 in an account, billions of dollars.

Gruenberg isn’t the only regulator to say he supports extending stringent long-term debt requirements to all lenders with $100 billion or more in assets, rather than just the largest firms as is currently the case. Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr in July said such a move would be “an important safeguard to a class of banks that came under pressure this spring after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.”

The FDIC, Fed and OCC in July proposed forcing midsize and big banks to thicken their cushions to absorb unexpected losses. Those enhanced capital rules would apply to banks and bank holding companies with $100 billion or more in assets, rather than just those that are globally active or have $700 billion or more in assets, Barr has said.

On Monday, Gruenberg said that he expected the US’s proposal to “provide for a reasonable timeline to meet the debt requirement and to take into account existing debt outstanding.”

