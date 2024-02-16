(Bloomberg) -- The US is once again purchasing missed mortgage payments from lenders, reopening a popular solution to fend off foreclosures on veterans who own homes, according to the latest guidance from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The changes will help address a spike in foreclosure actions against former members of the military who used a federal Covid-19 mortgage-forbearance program.

A Bloomberg News investigation last year revealed that paperwork delays by mortgage servicers had pushed borrowers into delinquency and foreclosure even as they attempted to craft plans to repay their loans — and even though the VA said lenders should consult agency staff before moving to take homes.

In its latest notice, published Feb. 9, the government acknowledged that companies sometimes didn’t do that. The VA observed that lenders “may have begun foreclosure” before the VA had the opportunity to review borrowers’ circumstances, the agency said, though it allowed for the possibility that lenders “may not have fully understood” the rules.

Amid the paperwork delays, about 4,000 veterans across the country had been foreclosed on as of mid-October, and 6,000 more were in danger of foreclosure, according to ICE Mortgage Technology Inc. data cited in the Bloomberg story. Lawyers and advocates previously told Bloomberg that mortgage employees responsible for modifying veterans’ loans were unfamiliar with the VA’s rules, which increased the rate of foreclosures.

“I congratulate the VA on doing what it should have been doing all along, creating a realistic path for veterans who were impacted by the pandemic to resume their mortgage payments and keep their homes,” said Marc Dann, an attorney who represents homeowners in legal disputes with mortgage servicers.

Spokespersons for the VA didn’t immediately comment.

Under the latest plan, the VA will buy missed mortgage payments from servicers to create a new, no-interest loan that’s due when the mortgage is paid off, allowing the borrower to stay in the home. Known as a “partial claim,” the new purchase plan is similar to one that expired in October 2022.

Lenders have until May 31 to submit loan-modification requests.

