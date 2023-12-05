(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will deny visas to Israeli settlers involved in attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, raising pressure on Israel to tamp down violence that has erupted in the wake of Hamas’s attack in October.

The action announced Tuesday amounts to a US rare punishment directed at Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement it targets people who have “been involved in undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank,” meaning it could also apply to Palestinians who attack Israelis.

“We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers” who have committed violence there, Blinken said. “We will also continue to engage the Palestinian Authority to make clear it must do more to curb Palestinian attacks against Israelis.”

The restrictions will also apply to close families of the targeted people, Blinken said. The policy will apply to dozens of people and their families, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. He said any Israeli citizen believed involved in attacks will will have their visas revoked.

The move was a response to swelling violence in the West Bank in the weeks since Hamas, which the US and European Union label a terrorist group, attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israeli settlers have carried out more than 220 assaults on Palestinian communities in the West Bank, according to human-rights groups.

The new policy’s impact may be blunted by the fact many Israeli settlers have American citizenship and don’t need a visa to travel to the US. The Israeli government would need to take its own actions against those not covered by the US’s moves, a senior State Department official told reporters last week.

