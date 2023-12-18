(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US won’t dictate to Israel as it wages its war against Hamas, softening the Biden administration’s criticism of the Israel Defense Forces’ conduct as he met senior leaders in Tel Aviv.

“This is Israel’s operation, and I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms,” Austin told reporters at a briefing alongside his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant. “Our support to Israel’s right to defend itself is ironclad.” At the same time, he called the protection of Palestinian civilians “a moral duty and a strategic imperative.”

Even so, Austin’s tone was markedly softer than the one he took earlier in the month, when he said in a speech that Israel risked radicalizing the people of Gaza if it doesn’t do more to stop civilian deaths. That, he said, would “replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat.” On Monday, Gaza’s Hamas-run health authorities put the death toll in Gaza at more than 19,400 Palestinians.

The mounting death toll has spurred increasing calls for a cease-fire, including among American allies that have also backed Israel’s campaign against Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. Pressure has also grown on Israel to think more about reducing the intensity of its campaign, which has leveled much of northern Gaza, and to start thinking about winding it down.

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a fresh resolution calling for a cease-fire, in a new challenge to Israel and the US, which vetoed a similar proposal on Dec. 8.

Speaking alongside Austin, Gallant refused to accept the idea of a timeline. But he said Israel was close to being able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza and could transition to a phase that allowed some of the local population to return.

Israel has said it must be able to eradicate Hamas in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people and saw Hamas take about 240 hostages. A seven-day pause in the fighting last month allowed for the release of dozens of hostages, and US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was back in talks Monday with Qatari and Israeli officials in Poland, according to the New York Times.

“We will prevail and dismantle Hamas,” Gallant said Monday. “Otherwise we won’t be able to exist.”

Austin’s supportive remarks marked a turn from last week, when President Joe Biden warned at a fundraiser in Washington that Israel risks losing international support for its campaign against Hamas due to what he called “indiscriminate” bombing of targets in Gaza.

Biden also urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reverse course on his resistance to a future Palestinian state — if only to preserve the prospects for broader normalization with Arab countries. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in Tel Aviv on Friday that he had discussed with Israeli officials their plans to transition away from the high-intensity phase of the campaign.

Even as he took a less critical line toward Israeli military operations in Gaza, Austin pressed the US case for the eventual creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“Israelis and Palestinians have both paid too bitter a price to just go back to October 6,” Austin said.

