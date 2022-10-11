(Bloomberg) -- US officials won’t lead a walkout from high-level international meetings in Washington this week to protest Russia’s participation, as they did in April.

The last time Group of 20 finance ministers gathered in Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen -- joined by officials from the European Union, UK, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands and Ukraine -- walked out of the room to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when a Moscow official began addressing the gathering.

G-20 ministerial gatherings will again take place in the US capital this week alongside the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. They convene as the global economy slides toward recession while Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to add to high energy and food prices. But this time, Yellen will keep her seat.

The Treasury chief and allied officials instead plan to rebut what the Russians say and condemn the country’s actions in Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said Monday in a telephone briefing with reporters.

Russia’s presence is once again expected to prevent G-20 finance ministers from issuing a joint communique when they conclude their meeting on Thursday.

The US agenda this week -- which will also feature sessions for G-7 finance ministers, Eurogroup finance ministers and several bilateral meetings -- will include pushing to finalize a plan to cap the price of Russian oil exports, tightening sanctions against Russia, stepping up aid for Ukraine and addressing threats to the global economy, the official said.

Yellen will also meet Friday morning with Eurogroup finance ministers and hold a press conference in the afternoon.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.