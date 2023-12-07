US Working on Israel-Saudi Ties Despite Gaza War, Top Envoy Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US continues to work on normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and the ongoing war in the region gives a new reason to aspire toward peace, said an adviser to President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration is working not just on Saudi-Israel relations but is also focusing on broader regional integration, the White House’s energy security adviser Amos Hochstein said at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Dubai.

“This conflict should be a doubling-down on reminding us that if we don’t go toward regional integration, peace and security, this is the alternative,” he said.

