(Bloomberg) -- The US is working with the United Nations and other international relief agencies to establish safe areas within Gaza for Palestinian civilians as Israel ramps up retaliatory strikes following attacks by Hamas, a senior State Department official said Friday.

But those efforts are complicated by the militant group’s track record of using civilians as human shields, the official said.

US and Israeli officials discussed opening the Rafah border crossing to allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Gaza and enter Egypt while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Tel Aviv on Thursday, the official said, adding that the US is also discussing such a move with Egypt.

The comments come after the UN said Israel warned that more than one million people will need to evacuate northern Gaza in the next 24 hours, a request that has alarmed relief agencies and suggests Israel is preparing a full ground invasion of Gaza.

Read more: UN Calls Israel Army’s Evacuation Order in Gaza ‘Impossible’

The militant group’s incursion into Israel, which was accompanied by thousands of rockets fired at Israeli towns and cities, has sparked a military retaliation from Tel Aviv including air strikes that have led to more than 1,000 Palestinian deaths.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Friday said an evacuation in Gaza would be “a tall order.”

“Given how densely populated it is, given that it is a scene of combat, there are bombs falling and strikes happening. That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time. We recognize the challenge there,” Kirby said.

“We understand what they’re trying to do and why they’re trying to do this, to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target,” he said of Israel.

Blinken, who is on a tour of the Middle East to support Israel and try and prevent the conflict from widening, held meetings in Jordan on Friday morning and arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Friday afternoon. He is trying to convince Arab leaders to use their influence to get Hamas to release scores of hostages.

The US diplomatic mission is complicated by the fact that Blinken is trying to convince Arab partners to calm tensions in the region at the same time Israel is ramping up its operations in Gaza, the official said.

One problem is that while many countries in the region have communication channels with Hamas, they don’t have close connections to the Iran-backed militia group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has already clashed with Israeli forces since this new Middle East war began.

