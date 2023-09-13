Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:17
Startup offering fractional real estate ownership sees 'great interest' from Canadians
-
1:16
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:42
'Dumb Money' writers discuss their GameStop movie premiering at TIFF
-
6:21
Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up
-
-
17h ago
Credit balances hit record high in Q2: Equifax Canada6:33
Credit balances hit record high in Q2: Equifax Canada
Credit card balances hit a record high in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest data from Equifax Canada, even as Canadians pull back on spending amid high cost of living.
-
15h ago5:54
Laurentian Bank shares fall as it concludes review without deal to sell
Shares of Laurentian Bank were down more than 10 per cent in morning trading after it announced it had completed its review of strategic options without a deal to sell the bank.
-
SPONSORED
14h ago7:39
Impact of Artificial Intelligence
Bill Priest and Kevin Hebner of TD Epoch join Moneytalk to discuss the arrival of AI and how it will transform the labour market.
Presented by:
-
11h ago5:38
Video game company Unity closes offices following death threat
Unity Technologies Inc. cancelled a planned town hall and closed two offices Thursday after receiving what it said was a credible death threat in the wake of a controversial pricing decision earlier this week.
-
11h ago6:57
Homebuilding stocks positioned to rise: Analyst
Homebuilding stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 this year and one analyst says they will continue to rise in the months ahead.
-
Sep 13
Canada's economy appears to be slowing down: RBC Economics7:40
Canada's economy appears to be slowing down: RBC Economics
A long-anticipated economic slowdown in Canada could be underway, according to a new report.
-
16h ago6:30
Grocer Empire reports Q1 profit and sales up from year ago
Empire says it earned $261.0 million in its latest quarter, up from $187.5 million in the same quarter last year, boosted by the sale of its 56 gas stations in Western Canada to Shell Canada.
-
12h ago5:27
Analyst says auto industry should brace for U.S. strike
A possible strike by United Auto Workers union at Detroit’s Big Three automakers could impact auto suppliers and hit profits for companies such as General Motors Company, according to an analyst covering the industry.
-
Sep 12
Actors, directors call for TIFF to end RBC sponsorship4:05
Actors, directors call for TIFF to end RBC sponsorship
Mark Ruffalo and Edward Norton are among the more than 200 entertainment industry professionals calling on the Toronto International Film Festival to halt its relationship with the Royal Bank of Canada.
-
6h ago6:45
Dye & Durham suffers record drop on Canadian property struggles
Dye & Durham Ltd.’s share price is the latest victim of the slowdown in Canada’s struggling property market, as the real estate software maker’s stock sustained its biggest one-day plunge ever on Thursday.
-
10h ago6:42
TSX recap: Index climbs 1.42% on broad-based rally
Canada's main stock index gained almost 300 points on a broad-based rally led by base metal stocks as the price of oil reached US$90 per barrel, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
-
15h ago7:08
Consumers still hungry for leisure travel, despite inflation, rate hikes: Transat CEO
Canadians are still gung-ho for travel to sun-splashed resorts and European getaways, in spite of higher inflation and interest rates, says Transat AT Inc. chief executive Annick Guérard.
-
11h ago
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Sep 12
What homes can median income earners afford across Canada?8:44
What homes can median income earners afford across Canada?
As many prospective buyers struggle to afford homes, new research from Zoocasa is highlighting what median-income earners can afford across each Canadian province.
-
Sep 12
G20: Business council CEO weighs in on Canada-India relations5:23
G20: Business council CEO weighs in on Canada-India relations
Canadian and Indian businesses can benefit from partnerships with each other, even as politics between the two nations becomes increasingly fraught, according to the CEO of the Business Council of Canada.
-
Sep 125:28
Home prices in Canada are so stretched that even owners want them to fall
Most Canadians are prepared to see home values fall, according to a new poll, suggesting some homeowners are willing to give up a bit of their own wealth to improve affordability for others.