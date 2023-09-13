{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    As auto theft skyrockets, insurers are subsidizing trackers

    As oil hits $US90, portfolio manager sees it rising further

    Laurentian's size, timing to blame for lack of buyers, experts suggest

    Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand

    In Congress, a mounting push to bring Latin American countries under USMCA umbrella

    Many Calgary residents 'squeezed out' of the housing market: Professor

    Top Stories

    As auto theft skyrockets, insurers are subsidizing trackers

    As oil hits $US90, portfolio manager sees it rising further

    Laurentian's size, timing to blame for lack of buyers, experts suggest

    Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand

    In Congress, a mounting push to bring Latin American countries under USMCA umbrella

    Many Calgary residents 'squeezed out' of the housing market: Professor
     

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Columnists

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     