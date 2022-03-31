(Bloomberg) -- Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt said he hopes his new role at Irish gaming company Wylde will help increase diversity in esports.

Bolt, an eight-time gold medalist, said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday that he’s confident Wylde will keep attracting investors as the market for esports expands around the globe. The longtime video-game lover announced this week that he had become a co-owner of Wylde, which was founded two years ago.

“We’re all about diversity.” Bolt said. “And gaming, anybody can do. We all love gaming all around the world. For me, the key thing is to diversify what we’re doing to let everybody know that’s what it’s all about.”

“We’re trying to get as much people -- no matter who you are, what gender -- just to be a part of this and just to enjoy it,” he said.

Wylde currently operates in 16 countries with competitions in four video-game titles.

