(Bloomberg) -- The University of Southern California hosted a subdued graduation ceremony on Thursday evening, in a stark contrast to the recent pro-Palestinian protests that led to more than 100 arrests at the school amid escalating turmoil on US college campuses.

The Trojan Family Graduate Celebration at the university’s football stadium featured a series of pre-recorded messages from celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel and Will Ferrell, alongside performances by the school’s cheerleaders and marching band. The evening concluded with a drone show and fireworks.

“You did it. You got through school. You finished something. And now all you have to do is work for the next 40 to 60 years,” Kimmel told the graduating class.

It was a moment of levity for a school that sparked controversy with its decision to cancel the commencement speech of its 2024 valedictorian, Asna Tabassum, over her social media posts on the situation in the Mideast. While USC subsequently canceled its main commencement, colleges around the country are bracing for demonstrations at their own ceremonies after weeks of protests over the Israeli assault on Gaza that followed Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish state.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, protests briefly interrupted the law school graduation Friday at the University of California at Berkeley. A group of protesters began yelling as the school’s dean, Erwin Chemerinsky, introduced a faculty speaker. The crowd booed, called for security and then applauded as nine protesters were escorted out.

Later, about 10 masked protesters shouted pro-Palestinian slogans during an address by US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.

At USC’s campus in Los Angeles, there’s still plenty of turmoil despite the relatively quiet graduation ceremony. The administration beefed up security and restricted access to the classic Gothic-style, red-brick campus this week, a time when thousands of visitors descend on the school to celebrate the academic achievements of their loved ones.

The academic senate, which represents the faculty, voted this week to censure the President Carol Folt and Provost Andrew Guzman. While the vote was largely symbolic, the faculty group used it to sound off on the leaders’ handling of commencement and their decision to call in police last month to clear a protest encampment.

Meanwhile, some Jewish professors at the school are circulating a letter for faculty signatures that criticizes the school’s administration, in part for canceling Tabassum’s speech.

“We, the undersigned Jewish and Jewish Studies faculty and staff — of different political persuasions and of differing views on the state of Israel — oppose the USC administration’s recent decisions to censor our valedictorian,” they said in the letter.

Tabassum accused university officials of “caving to fear and rewarding hatred” by canceling her speech. The school took the decision after complaints that she liked pro-Palestinian posts on social media and had a link in her bio to statements criticizing Zionism.

“I regret nothing at all,” she said in an emailed response to questions.

Jon M. Chu, director of “Crazy Rich Asians,” had been scheduled to speak at USC’s main ceremony before the event was canceled. Novelist Pam Zhang and UCLA professor Safiya Noble dropped out of smaller satellite commencement ceremonies, in which USC’s different schools confer degrees.

At the LA Coliseum, graduates were seated with their parents and friends in the stands on Thursday evening, and the university programmed the event with nonstop videos and musical performances, leaving little time or space for the students to make a political statement.

Some parents didn’t like the changes.

“It would be nice if they had the actual commencement,” said Hannah Yue, whose son graduated from USC’s engineering school.

Others said they were pleased there weren’t demonstrations.

“All these protests are a waste of time,” said Abner Steele, a North Carolinian whose daughter graduated this year. “I was around for the civil rights movement and this ain’t nowhere near that.”

After the event, a student carrying a graduation cap and gown slid his skateboard under a gate separating Exposition Boulevard from USC, and hopped over the six-foot barrier to enter campus, successfully avoiding the temporary security checkpoints.

--With assistance from Karen Breslau.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.