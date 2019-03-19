(Bloomberg) -- The University of Southern California, the school at the center of a federal bribery case, is reviewing the status of students who may be connected to the scheme and said it may revoke their admission or expel them.

The action prevents the students from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review, the school said this week in a statement. The students have been notified of the review.

The school was implicated in a federal investigation of a sweeping college-admissions scheme, where high-profile parents including business leaders and Hollywood stars paid a company to help their children cheat on entrance tests and create fake athletic profiles to make them more appealing for admission to schools including Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

Of the 33 parents named in last week’s federal indictment, more than half were applying to USC, and four of the school’s current or former athletic department officials were charged in the case.

