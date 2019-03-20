(Bloomberg) -- The University of Southern California, the school at the center of a federal bribery case focusing on college admissions, named Carol Folt on Wednesday as its new president.

Folt, who begins July 1, is the former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was previously a professor of biological sciences and eventually provost of Dartmouth College.

Former president Max Nikias resigned last year after a campus gynecologist was accused of molesting hundreds of students over decades and its medical school dean was reported to be a drug user. Wanda Austin has served in the interim.

USC said this week it is reviewing the status of students who may be connected to the admissions scheme and may revoke their admission or expel them.

