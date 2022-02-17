(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. Department of Agriculture supervisor in Mexico and his family received threats after an employee refused to certify an avocado shipment, the agency confirmed in an emailed statement Thursday.

The agency said the threat was credible, and the ban on avocado imports from Michoacan won’t be lifted until there’s assurance that employees’ lives aren’t at risk.

The USDA halted avocado imports from Michoacan, a coastal state west of Mexico City, on Feb. 11, after the inspector received a threatening call.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.