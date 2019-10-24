(Bloomberg) -- Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment declined for a second-straight month in September, the latest sign the dimmer global growth outlook and trade tensions with China are weighing on companies.

The proxy for business investment -- bookings for non-military capital goods orders excluding aircraft -- fell 0.5% after a downwardly revised 0.6% drop the prior month, according to Commerce Department figures Thursday that missed estimates. The broader measure of bookings for all durable goods, or items meant to last at least three years, declined 1.1%, the most since May and also below forecasts in Bloomberg's survey.

A separate report Thursday showed initial unemployment claims fell slightly to 212,000 in the week ended Oct. 19, indicating the labor market remains generally tight. Overall, the level remains close to a half-century low as fewer people seek jobless benefits.

The sustained weakness in orders shows companies still confront softer demand amid weakness abroad and lingering uncertainty over trade policy. Separate reports due later Thursday will give the latest reads on factories and new home sales, while data next week are forecast to show slower economic growth and payroll gains.

Cracks in manufacturing have been visible in other recent reports. One in six companies in the Philadelphia region plans to reduce capital spending next year because of President Donald Trump’s trade policies, a Federal Reserve survey shows.

Factory Slump

Manufacturing fell deeper into contraction last month, with a main gauge dropping to the lowest since 2009, while the Fed’s measure of factory output declined by the most in five months.

The headline durable-goods figure reflects weakness in transportation equipment bookings, which dropped the most since May. Boeing Co. said earlier this month it received 25 orders in September, rebounding from August.

Shipments of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft -- a measure used in GDP calculations -- fell 0.7%, more than forecast, after no change the prior month. The report showed the three-month annualized gain for business-equipment shipments declined, while it rose for orders, suggesting a potential stabilization for the pace of outgoing goods.

Excluding transportation equipment, which tends to be volatile, orders dropped 0.3%. Durable goods inventories expanded by 0.5% during the month, up from a 0.2% increase in the prior period.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.