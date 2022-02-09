(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Higher bills at the mechanic are adding to the pileup of problems for U.S. workers who depend on wheels for their jobs

Protesters blocking a bridge straddling the U.S. and Canada risk hurting both economies The blockade is further stretching an auto supply chain already worn thin by pandemic-related labor shortages and a scarcity of chips

Cargo ship congestion along the U.S. East Coast is rising outside ports from Virginia to South Carolina, data compiled by Bloomberg showed, as waves of imports combined with recent bouts of severe weather hamper trucking capacity

The U.S. should negotiate a digital trade deal with like-minded countries to guarantee protection on issues including the movement of data across borders, the nation’s biggest business lobbying group said

Mexico’s annual inflation slowed less than expected in January from close to a 20-year high as the central bank considers another interest rate increase under new Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja

Brazil’s consumer prices rose in line with forecasts in January, as the central bank plans to slow the pace of the world’s most aggressive interest rate increases Eleven months into Brazil’s breakneck cycle of interest-rate hikes, the economic damage is piling up A new type of tenant is racing to rent luxury penthouses and mansions in high-end neighborhoods in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest city: young tech entrepreneurs

The global supply-chain crisis has been one of the biggest drivers of consumer prices in the last year While central banks around the world are shifting policy to try to cool the rise in inflation, there are signs from shipping companies and corporate results that the bottlenecks may start easing A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, which handles almost one-fifth of global sea-borne container traffic, signaled disruptions may be just months from ending with consumer staple and luxury goods makers seeing improvements throughout 2022

Finally: If consumers and businesses want goods made in China without shortages and price hikes, they’ll want China to stick with its “Covid-zero” policy

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.