Used-Car Prices Climb in the US for the First Time in 10 Months

(Bloomberg) -- US used-car prices rose for the first time in 10 months, reversing a decline that had been one of the key contributors to the slowdown in goods inflation.

Pre-owned car prices climbed 4.4% in April from the previous month, the first advance since June, government data showed Wednesday. From a year ago, prices are down 6.6%.

Automobiles account for a sizeable chunk of the consumer price index, with used cars alone making up about 2.6% of the basket of goods and services that it’s based on. The unprecedented price surge in the years after Covid hit, when production of new autos was held back by supply shortages and demand poured into the secondhand market, was a major driver of pandemic inflation.

Over the past year or so, supply chains have been returning to normal and that’s helped push used-car prices part of the way back down. But now, low inventories are getting in the way of further declines.

April’s increase in used-car prices exceeded the expectations of Bloomberg economists, who wrote in a research note after Wednesday’s data release that prices will likely continue to rise amid strong demand and low inventory levels. It adds to evidence that goods disinflation — which was helping drive a pullback in the headline rate of inflation — might be losing steam.

The prices of goods excluding the volatile food and energy components climbed 0.6% in April from the previous month. The overall consumer price index advanced 0.4% in the month, and 4.9% from a year earlier.

