President Joe Biden, eager for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, will welcome the Democratic and Republican senators crafting a $559 billion plan to the White House for talks Thursday, a crucial step toward moving his economic agenda through Congress

The record-breaking rise in used-car prices is probably coming to an end -- and with it a key driver of the recent spike in U.S. inflation

FOMC voters are looking more hawkish than median in 2022 but dovish in 2023, Bloomberg Economics shows

Summer in the U.S. begins with widespread drought already at historic levels across 11 states. Experts warn of worsening conditions once wildfires start

A shift toward tighter monetary policy is quickly taking shape across Latin America, with Chile signaling it is ready to raise its benchmark interest rate from a record low as soon as July Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at a five-year low Thursday, as policy makers expect that recent price shocks will prove to be transitory. Here’s what Bloomberg Economics is expecting

Finally, check out the latest Stephanomics podcast to hear how China is attempting to defuse its demographic time bomb

