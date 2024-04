(Bloomberg) -- User reports indicate Instagram and WhatsApp are having problems in the US, according to Downdetector.

Meta Platforms Inc. says there are “major disruptions” in its ads transparency tools and is working to address the issue, according to its status page.

There are more than 3,100 reported outages for Instagram and over 17,000 reported for WhatsApp on Downdetector.

