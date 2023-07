User Reports Indicate Problems With Instagram, Downdetector Says

(Bloomberg) -- User reports indicated Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram is having problems, according to outage detection website Downdetector.

There were more than 52,000 user reports as of 11:08 a.m. Hong Kong time, the website said.

The hashtag #instagramdown was trending number 10 worldwide on Twitter.

