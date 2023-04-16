(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. users reported problems with the company’s web services signup portal and Alexa assistant Sunday morning, with the company saying it’s working on resolving the issue.

Users reported issues with the signup page at 7:41 a.m. Pacific time, according to Amazon Web Service’s dashboard. Earlier in the morning, reported outages for its Alexa product surged to just over 16,000, according to Downdetector.com.

As of 9:22 a.m., AWS said that the signup page has been recovered and customers have access. The company said it’s “working towards resolving the root cause.” Reports of Alexa outages dropped as well.

Representatives for Amazon and AWS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.