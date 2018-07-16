(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s MegaFon PJSC plans spend as much as $1.26 billion buying back its entire free float and delisting from the London Stock Exchange, to take Russia’s second-largest phone carrier private.

MegaFon Investment Cyprus Ltd., a unit of the carrier, will buy up to 129 million shares at $9.75 apiece by August 22, the company said in a statement Monday. That’s a 21 percent premium to MegaFon’s close on July 13 in Moscow.

The stock rose as much as 17 percent on the country’s Micex index to 589.9 rubles ($9.48) and gained 7.8 percent in London on Monday.

Russian companies have been pulling back from London’s stock market, hit by falling valuations as investors fret about geographical and corporate governance risks, with sanctions hurting sentiment. Gold producer Polyus PJSC and supermarket chain Dixy Group PJSC are among other Russian firms that have delisted recently in London, which had previously attracted corporates seeking to be seen as global operators.

MegaFon’s announcement follows speculation that the company would pull its London listing and takes it a step further, as the carrier seeks a change in strategy toward digital investments.

“The proposed delisting reflects the scale of strategic change we need to make in order to complete MegaFon’s transformation into a leader of the Russian digital market,” MegaFon Executive Director Gevork Vermishyan said in the statement.

On a call with reporters, Vermishyan said MegaFon may consider loans to fund the buyout. MegaFon could still retain a Russian listing if some shareholders don’t agree to the tender offer, he said, noting that the premium is quite high to entice them.

USM Group, controlled by the Kremlin-friendly Usmanov, owns about 56 percent of MegaFon shares, followed by Gazprombank with about 19 percent, according to the company’s website. State-run Gazprombank bought its stake in MegaFon from Sweden’s Telia last year.

MegaFon in May took its stake out of internet company Mail.ru Group Ltd. and put it into a joint venture of two state-backed firms in a move seen as offering possible protections against future sanctions. The company opted not to pay dividends for 2017, which hurt its share price.

Morgan Stanley gave a fairness opinion on MegaFon’s buyback plan.

