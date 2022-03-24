(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday said it had doubled the proportion of electric vehicles in its initial order to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks, a move called inadequate by environmentalists who want the agency to move away from gasoline-powered vehicles.

The service, an independent agency, said it had placed an order for 50,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles from Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp., with a minimum of 10,019 to be battery-electric powered.

“While I am happy to see the Postal Service increasing the number of electric vehicles it is purchasing, it is still not enough,” said Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat.

“The Postal Service must prioritize the acquisition of electric vehicles or it will be stuck with outdated technology that further pollutes our environment for decades,” Maloney, who is chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee that oversees the USPS, said in an email.

The Postal Service is moving forward over objections of the Biden administration with its $6 billion plan to purchase as many as 165,000 mail trucks over the next 10 years, with as many as 90% of those to run on gasoline instead of more climate-friendly batteries. Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency has called the plan a “lost opportunity” to reduce the carbon footprint of one of the world’s largest government fleets.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday said the agency had adjusted its strategy to replace decades-old trucks that lack safety features such as air bags. Electric vehicles are more expensive, he said.

“The Postal Service is fully committed to the inclusion of electric vehicles as a significant part of our delivery fleet,” DeJoy said in a news release. “We will continue to look for opportunities to increase the electrification of our delivery fleet in a responsible manner.”

Oshkosh said its contract allows the flexibility, when funding is provided, to increase the percentage of batter-electric vehicles to be produced even after an order is placed.

The new vehicle “is designed to be the modern, safe, dependable vehicle the carriers have been waiting for,” John Bryant, executive vice environmental at Oshkosh, said in a news release.

Environmental and electric-vehicle advocates said they weren’t satisfied.

“Electrifying merely 20% of the postal delivery fleet is far from sufficient,” Daniel Zotos, spokesman for the Zero Emission Transportation Association, with members including electric vehicle makers Tesla Inc. and electric utilities such as NRG Energy Inc., said in a statement.

Congress on March 8 passed a sweeping postal overhaul bill that saves the USPS $50 billion annually, so even without further funding from lawmakers there is money to buy more electric vehicles, Zotos said in an interview.

“The Postal Service being in dire financial straits was a narrative DeJoy has been using to abdicate responsibility for electric vehicles,” Zotos said. “That’s no longer the case.”

Patricio Portillo, an advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, in an emailed statement called Thursday’s announcement “another missed opportunity by the Postal Service to save money and cut pollution: 80% of these vehicles will be spewing dangerous pollution for the next 20 years.”

Portillo called on the Postal Service board to overturn the plan “and start over with a contract that invests in more cost effective and cleaner vehicles.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.