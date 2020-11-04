(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service manager in charge of election mail told a court there’s “no excuse” for mail-in ballots not being delivered on time as he was questioned about delayed votes in Pennsylvania.

USPS executive manager Kevin Bray, the lead for processing 2020 election mail, said during a hearing in Washington federal court Wednesday he didn’t know why roughly 1,400 ballots mailed in central Pennsylvania on Saturday didn’t arrive until Nov. 3, a day late. USPS data filed with the court before the hearing shows similar delays across the country, despite so-called “extraordinary measures” ordered by a judge weeks ago to avoid them.

“I expect every piece of mail to be delivered, especially a ballot piece,” Bray said under questioning by a lawyer for the NAACP, which sued over disruptive operational changes at the USPS. “I don’t know why. There’s no excuse. It never should have happened.”

Late deliveries are likely to result in thousands of valid ballots not being counted in some states where lawmakers or courts didn’t extend deadlines.

