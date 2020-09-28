(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania became the fourth to issue a nationwide injunction against the U.S. Postal Service over disruptive operational changes initiated by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The injunction was issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh, in a suit filed by six Democratic state attorneys general and the District of Columbia. The judge said mail service “dropped precipitously” after DeJoy began his tenure this year.

“Plaintiffs’ administration of the upcoming election has been and will continue to be frustrated as a result of mail delays,” the judge said in an 87-page ruling.

The judge also said he was “troubled” by “what appears to be a strategic effort by defendants to limit the court’s understanding of the significant degree to which some top officials of the Postal Service were directly involved in the operational changes that went into effect in July.”

Read More: Washington Judge Hits Postmaster With Election Mail Injunction

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.