(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in New York ordered the U.S. Postal Service to treat all election-related mail as first-class mail beginning Oct. 15, granting an order sought by a group of voters and political candidates who sued President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over operational changes they say could have affected the coming election.

An injunction issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan also directs the USPS to restore overtime sought for workers from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6.

