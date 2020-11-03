(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge ordered the US Postal Service to immediately sweep facilities in several crucial swing states to locate any mail-in ballots and send them to election officials. The order Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington covers USPS facilities in Democratic strongholds like Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta, as well as Arizona and South Florida.

The facilities must be swept by 3 p.m. East Coast time to “ensure that no ballots have been held up” Sullivan said.

The same judge on Sunday ordered the USPS to send notices to managers “reiterating the importance of processing all election ballots” in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Minnesota by Nov. 3 because the states’ extended deadlines may be overturned.

(Updates with detail from order, adds background)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.