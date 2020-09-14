(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service said a judge acted too late when he ordered the agency over the weekend to stop sending notices to Colorado residents about mail-in ballots that state officials said are misleading. Most of the post cards have been sent already, the USPS said.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez on Saturday granted an emergency request from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, for a restraining order forcing the USPS and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to halt mailings in the state that contain “false” information. The judge said he was “deeply troubled” by the postal agency’s conduct and agreed that the mass-mailing would confuse voters because the state already automatically mails ballots.

But the USPS, which is sending out 137 million of the notices nationwide, asked the judge in a filing late Sunday to immediately reconsider his ruling, which the agency said shouldn’t have been issued. The Postal Service also said the notices are accurate because they direct voters to check state rules.

“It appears that the court relied on plaintiffs’ secondhand understanding about the status of delivery of the postcards -- namely, that the postcards could be easily separated and had not yet been mailed,” the USPS said. “Most Colorado voters have received the postcards.”

The USPS asked the judge to expedite reconsideration of the TRO, saying it will be too hard to retract about 200,000 Colorado-bound notices that were already being processed at the time the order was issued.

“As to that set of postcards, the TRO will be extraordinarily difficult and perhaps impossible for defendants to fully comply with at this juncture,” the USPS said. Doing so would “require more than a thousand employees to attempt manual extraction of postcards.”

