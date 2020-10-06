(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service told a judge that five national injunctions issued by four courts in lawsuits over disruptive operational changes are competing with one another and creating new problems for the agency that could risk the delivery of election mail.

Less than a month before a presidential election that will rely heavily on delivery of mail-in ballots, court orders relating to overtime for workers and delivery guidelines must be clarified to avoid confusing local USPS managers, the agency said in a filing late Monday in federal court in Philadelphia.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.