(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service settled a lawsuit brought by Colorado election officials over a mass-mailer about mail-in voting that a judge deemed “false,” agreeing to destroy cards that hadn’t been sent yet and work with the state on its election media campaign.

The settlement agreement was filed late Thursday in federal court in Denver.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez last week granted an emergency request from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, for a restraining order forcing the USPS and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to halt mailings that urge voters to request mail-in ballots in the state. The mass mailing would confuse voters because the state already automatically mails ballots, the judge ruled, saying he was “deeply troubled” by the “false or misleading information” in the USPS notices.

The U.S. Postal Service agreed to “take all reasonable measures not to deliver, to Colorado residents, the notices that are currently undelivered and are currently being held by the USPS in accordance with the TRO. The USPS will destroy those collected, undelivered notices.”

The agency also agreed to seek input from the Colorado secretary of state regarding information on its website that could lead to confusion.

