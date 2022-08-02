(Bloomberg) -- The US government defended additional tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods imposed under Donald Trump, just as President Joe Biden assesses whether to cut some of the levies in part to address soaring inflation.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative continued to consider Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which the Trump administration used to hit China with the duties starting in July 2018, to be “appropriate measures,” according to a statement filed by the agency on Monday.

The document was submitted at the order of a federal trade court in April. The court said back then the Trump administration failed to adequately justify its decision to expand the tariffs after the initial action and asked the Biden administration to present a fuller explanation to keep them.

The expansion of the punitive tariffs was intended to “address the defensive actions taken by China to maintain its harmful practices” that impacted a broad range of American products, the USTR said in the Monday filing.

The comments came as President Biden considers whether to scrap some of the tariffs to help fight record inflation in the US ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden didn’t share any potential next steps on the tariffs during a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.

Bilateral ties between the US and China have worsened significantly since Trump’s trade war and tensions escalated recently over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan, which would make her the highest-ranking US official to set foot on the island in 25 years. China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has promised “grave consequences” for Pelosi’s visit.

