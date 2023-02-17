(Bloomberg) -- The US Virgin Islands said it’s tried at least seven times at two different locations to serve a subpoena on Leslie Wexner to get information for its lawsuit alleging that JPMorgan Chase & Co. facilitated sex trafficking for Jeffrey Epstein.

But uncooperative security guards and other obstacles at the billionaire lingerie titan’s home and his foundation office have repeatedly foiled the efforts of the attorney general for the islands to deliver the essential document, according to a court filing late Friday. The AG’s office said it also tried to work through lawyers representing Wexner, also to no avail.

Now the Virgin Islands is asking a Manhattan judge to authorize “alternative” means — sending the subpoena to Wexner via certified mail.

The islands’ government’s aggressive hunt for evidence underscores how JPMorgan’s dealings with Epstein, who died by apparent suicide in 2019, continue to haunt the New York-based bank roughly a decade after it ultimately severed ties.

The bank is fighting the USVI lawsuit, which it called a “masterclass in deflection,” and another filed by Epstein’s victims, asking judges to dismiss both cases.

The attorney general’s office cited its interest in a $124,232 payment made to Wexner through the bank from a charitable organization tied to Epstein — with whom the former Victoria’s Secret CEO had a long personal and business relationship.

Wexner has said he cut ties with Epstein in 2007 and later accused him of deception and misappropriating “vast sums of money from me and my family.”

Attorneys for Wexner identified in Friday’s court filing didn’t immediately respond after regular business hours to an emailed request for comment.

