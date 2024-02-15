(Bloomberg) -- If you build it, will they come?

That’s the question Salt Lake City is asking as a group with deep ties to professional sports in Utah unveiled a new ballpark proposal in hopes of landing a Major League Baseball expansion team.

A coalition led by the Larry H. Miller Company, former owners of the Utah Jazz, released new renderings on Thursday for a proposed mixed-use development in the Power District on the west side of Salt Lake City, complete with retail and residential spaces, restaurants and a ballpark. The company intends to invest over $3.5 billion in the project, however, they indicated that public funding will also be necessary.

In April 2023, the Larry H. Miller Company announced that it formed a group of influential Utahns to pursue an MLB team for Salt Lake City. Months after announcing their plans, LHM bought land in the Power District.

Development at the 100-acre site — located alongside the Jordan River, between Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown — is scheduled to begin in late 2024 with the construction of a new headquarters for Rocky Mountain Power Inc. LHM said it haven’t yet decided whether the proposed stadium would include a dome.

The project has support from Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, Senate President Stuart J. Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has long signaled his interest in expanding the league to 32 teams from 30, but he said that expansion wasn’t possible until the Oakland A’s and the Tampa Bay Rays resolved their stadium issues. Since Manfred made those comments, Tampa Bay finalized plans for a new ballpark in St. Petersburg and the league approved plans for the A’s to move to Las Vegas.

However, the A’s haven’t figured out where they’ll play following the end of their lease at the Oakland Coliseum after the 2024 season and before moving to Las Vegas in 2028.

Salt Lake City has been floated as a potential temporary location for the A’s. If the A’s come to Utah on an interim basis, the move could serve as a feasibility study to show it deserves an expansion franchise in the future.

Business leaders in other US cities have built, or designed, stadiums in attempts to attract an expansion team or entice teams to relocate.

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, was built with the intention of luring the Chicago White Sox. But their bid was unsuccessful and it opened in 1990, eight years before the Tampa Bay Rays began playing at Tropicana Field as an expansion team.

Last year, Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams released renderings of a proposed $1.7 billion ballpark development in hopes of attracting an MLB expansion team to the Florida city.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.