(Bloomberg) -- In a warning issued Tuesday, Utah’s health department said ivermectin poisonings are up and a person was hospitalized recently with “serious health effects” after ingesting the veterinary drug to treat symptoms of Covid-19.

The state’s poison control center reports the ivermectin exposure rate is 4.5 times higher than a year ago.

“Fifty percent of people who called us after using ivermectin as a way to treat or prevent COVID-19 have received medical help,” said Amberly Johnson, director of the poison control center.

