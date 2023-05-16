(Bloomberg) -- Utah’s Silicon Slopes — the region around the city of Provo that’s home to a bevy of tech startups — is once again the top US metropolitan area as measured by the local economic scene.

Home to tech firms Qualtrics International Inc. and Vivint Smart Home Inc., Provo was No. 1 on the Milken Institute’s index of best-performing large US cities, according to an annual report published Tuesday. Austin, which over the years has also made a pivot toward high-tech manufacturing — led by companies like Tesla Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. — was No. 2.

Among the top five metro regions, Nashville showed the biggest jump, climbing 21 places to No. 4 on the list. Over the past few years, the city has attracted major companies, including Amazon.com Inc. and Oracle Corp., partly because of its tax-base structure and fast-growing infrastructure.

Most of the best-performing cities were concentrated in a handful of states: Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Texas and North Carolina. Sun Belt locales such as Nashville and Austin saw their desirability skyrocket during the pandemic as work-from-anywhere arrangements proliferated and people migrated to less expensive locales.

Top-performing cities had similar traits including strong job and wage growth as well as a booming tech sector, according to the report.

The worst-performing cities in the index include Jackson, Mississippi; Shreveport, Louisiana and Huntington, West Virginia.

The annual Milken report ranks about 400 large and small cities based on 12 economic indicators, including labor market performance, high-tech impact and access to economic opportunities. The data used was mainly from 2021 and the start of 2022.

