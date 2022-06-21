(Bloomberg) -- The police response to last month’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was an “abject failure” that prioritized the safety of officers over children, according to the state’s chief law-enforcement officer.

Officers could have stopped the gunmen three minutes after he entered the building, but instead waited more than an hour to confront him, Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified as a state Senate hearing Tuesday.

State and federal officials are scrutinizing the police response to the shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers, as questions mount about why officers waited so long to neutralize the gunman, who was holed up inside a classroom with a high-powered rifle. Testimony showed that officers knew children and at least one injured teacher were still alive during the time they waited to confront the killer.

The police’s decision not to breach the classroom door was “antithetical to everything we’ve learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre,” McCraw said. He laid blame on the chief of the school district’s police force, who told other officers on the scene to hold off on confronting the gunmen until more equipment could be brought in for officers.

“Three minutes after the suspect entered the west building, there was sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor to isolate, distract and neutralize the subject,” McCraw said. “The only thing stopping the hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

Surveillance footage published Monday by ABC affiliate KVUE showed law enforcement waiting outside a classroom for almost an hour after arriving on the scene.

Law enforcement has faced scrutiny from the public and lawmakers alike regarding details on their response that contradicted initial reports, as well as for only providing English-language updates to the community. Uvalde’s population is 81% Latino, and 55% speak a language other than English at home.

McCraw praised teachers for their active shooter protocols, and further condemned law agencies for their lack of action.

“The officers had weapons, the children had none; the officers had body armor, the children had none,” he said. “The officers had training; the subject had none.”

“One hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds, that’s how long the children waited,” McCraw said.

