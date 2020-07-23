(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:

Asia has a warning for those expecting a V-shaped global recovery: Exports from the giant hub of manufacturing continue to slump

The official numbers are starting to confirm that the economy is buckling once again, with jobless claims rising last week for the first time since March

Hong Kong’s economy, meanwhile, just can’t catch a break

Less than four months before the U.S. election, President Donald Trump has made his tough China policy a centerpiece of his campaign to stay in power. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has been a leading advocate, casting China’s leaders as tyrants

New Zealand’s central bank may come under pressure to provide more monetary stimulus, including negative interest rates, as a stronger-than-expected currency pushes inflation toward zero

Overstretched health services and social-distancing to combat coronavirus are boosting telemedicine across Asia, a phenomenon likely to continue even after the pandemic has been controlled

President Donald Trump said that the trade accord with China means “much less to me” because of what he called that country’s role in the spread of the coronavirus

The fiscal response to the Covid-19 recession is running out of steam just as the rising virus case count impinges on the recovery, writes Andrew Husby

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said he will vote against Judy Shelton, one of two Trump administration nominees to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors

The ECB is restarting its strategic review that will now include a closer look at the impact of fiscal policy in the euro area

This is what top economists take from the Covid-19 crisis in terms of the generational implications of closing down economies, Stephanie Flanders and Lucy Meakin explain in this Podcast

Saudi Arabia gained no financial reward in the first full month after ending its oil-price war with Russia

South Korea warned that Japan risked reigniting tensions if it didn’t acknowledge past forced labor abuses, saying it was prepared to hold Tokyo to account for its colonial behavior

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.