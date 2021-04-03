(Bloomberg) --

Vaccinated Britons will face fewer Covid tests and could avoid some quarantine measures under U.K. government plans to ease restrictions around overseas summer holidays, according to the Daily Telegraph.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out a plan for opening up travel and is expected to reveal a traffic light system under which countries are rated red, yellow or green according to their risk based on vaccination levels, Covid rates and the prevalence of new variants, the newspaper said.

All travelers returning to the U.K. will need pre-departure Covid tests irrespective of their vaccination status. However, fully vaccinated travelers may need fewer tests on arrival and may not have to quarantine after returning from lower and medium-risk countries, including popular Mediterranean destinations, the Telegraph said, without citing any sources. Unvaccinated holidaymakers will need a test on their return and could have to quarantine or self-isolate at home.

The U.K. government aims to end the current ban on non-essential travel on May 17, but final decisions will depend on a further review of the risks as Europe battles a third Covid wave and struggles with low vaccination rates. Close to five million people in the U.K. have been fully vaccinated so far, receiving two doses, and more than 31 million people have had first doses.

Yesterday, Johnson urged people to follow the rules over the holiday.

