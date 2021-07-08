Vaccinated Canadians have questions, concerns as they prepare to travel again

CALGARY - Canadian travel agents say their phones are “ringing off the hook” with questions from clients about how their vaccination status will affect their travel plans.

Travel industry professionals say some clients looking to book vacations have said they would be more comfortable at a resort or on a cruise if they knew fellow travellers were vaccinated.

Some cruise lines require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all passengers before sailing. One Royal Caribbean cruise ship will bar non-vaccinated passengers from areas like the casino or spa. Vaccinated travellers will also get separate dining times.

Travelers are also asking questions about vacationing with children too young to be vaccinated as rules around unvaccinated children vary depending on the tourism operator.

Most resorts don't require proof of vaccination, but travel agents say that could change as vaccines continue to roll out worldwide. Vaccine protocols could get stricter if COVID-19 variant cases spike.

The Canadian government currently advises against non-essential travel outside the country, and anyone returning to Canada must be tested for COVID-19 72 hours before their flight. Canadians who can prove they are fully vaccinated no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.