(Bloomberg) -- The New York Yankees are experiencing a virus outbreak among vaccinated personnel.

Eight fully inoculated members of the organization tested positive for Covid-19 this week, including shortstop Gleyber Torres, who also had the virus during the offseason, the Yankees said in a statement Thursday.

All of those who tested positive are currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa, Florida, as Major League Baseball and the New York State Department of Health advise the club.

New York is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night.

The Yankees reached a vaccination threshold in late April that allowed the team to relax some health and safety protocols, MLB.com reported.

